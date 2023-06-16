NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXPI opened at $195.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

