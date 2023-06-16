Trust Investment Advisors Sells 905 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

