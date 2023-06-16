Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 144,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,484,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.44.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.67. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.