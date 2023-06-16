Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.