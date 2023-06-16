Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
