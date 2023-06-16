Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,474 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $495.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.99 and its 200 day moving average is $363.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.