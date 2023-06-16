19,117 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 0.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.