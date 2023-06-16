Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $163.68 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

