ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

