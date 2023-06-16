ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 20,150 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $78.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

