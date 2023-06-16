Trust Investment Advisors Invests $3 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.