Trust Investment Advisors Takes $1.26 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $274.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

