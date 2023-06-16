Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $883.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $692.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.10. The stock has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.