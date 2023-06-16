ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 27,140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

