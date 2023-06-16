17,085 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

