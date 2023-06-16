ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $444.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

