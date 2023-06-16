Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

STZ stock opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.