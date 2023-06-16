Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000. Fiserv comprises 2.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 989,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $120.35 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

