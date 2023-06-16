Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.14 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 17,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

