SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

