SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.