iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

