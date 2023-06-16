Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 21,500 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Natixis increased its position in shares of Aflac by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 45,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,246,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,638,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

