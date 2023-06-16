SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Read More

