SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.