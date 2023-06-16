iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

