Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Declares GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 34.94 ($0.44) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of £145.90 million, a PE ratio of 492.86 and a beta of 1.30. Duke Royalty has a 1-year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.48).

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Duke Royalty news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 382,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £114,741 ($143,569.82). Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.