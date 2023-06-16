Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.3387 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Zhongsheng Group’s previous dividend of $1.02.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
ZSHGY opened at $41.09 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
