Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE TEAF opened at $12.63 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

