Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHF opened at $6.38 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.