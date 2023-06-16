Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PAI opened at $11.68 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

