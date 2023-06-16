Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE PAI opened at $11.68 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
