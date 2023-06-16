SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.89) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.99). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10.

PepGen Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

PEPG opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. PepGen has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PepGen by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PepGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepGen by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepGen

In other news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,640.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,111 shares of company stock valued at $181,382. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

