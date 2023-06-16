Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Kesko Oyj Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of KKOYY opened at $10.46 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
