Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kesko Oyj Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KKOYY opened at $10.46 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.