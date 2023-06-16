Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar Trading Up 4.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:LEN opened at $119.81 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.