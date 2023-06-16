Zumiez Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $15.14 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks purchased 74,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,932,735.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 794.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

