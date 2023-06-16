Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.