Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

