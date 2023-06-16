Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $91.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.