China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.26

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2628 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.