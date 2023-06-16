China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.26

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2628 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.