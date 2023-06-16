China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.26

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2628 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.