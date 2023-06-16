DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pegasystems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $14,673,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

