Heartland BancCorp Declares Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

HLAN stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

