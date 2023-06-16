Heartland BancCorp Declares Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance
HLAN stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48.
About Heartland BancCorp
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.