1,223 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $456.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.61 and its 200-day moving average is $370.35. The firm has a market cap of $430.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

