Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $430.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $456.58.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,252 shares of company stock valued at $500,628,978 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

