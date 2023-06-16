Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,745 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

