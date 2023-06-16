26,553 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Bought by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Well by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 22,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $56,901.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,217 shares in the company, valued at $201,344.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 22,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $56,901.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,344.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,638. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.