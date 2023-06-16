1,973 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.28.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
