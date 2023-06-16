ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

