American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 1,145 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 125,531 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after buying an additional 288,109 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 402,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

