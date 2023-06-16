American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 1,005 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.