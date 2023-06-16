Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $722,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

