American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $416,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 165,939 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 330,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 232,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $23.09 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $549.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.