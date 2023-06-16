American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 188,627 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

